Natixis Buys 82,458 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $42,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,931,000 after acquiring an additional 546,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.