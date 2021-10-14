Natixis Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Natixis raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2,907.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.17% of International Paper worth $40,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,388. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

