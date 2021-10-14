Natixis Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,878 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $39,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,121. The company has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

