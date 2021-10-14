Natixis Makes New $38.22 Million Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Natixis purchased a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,901,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,215,000. Natixis owned about 0.47% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 403,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,540 shares of company stock worth $9,264,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 25,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,567,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

