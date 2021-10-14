Natixis Purchases 348,363 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Natixis lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348,363 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.89% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $39,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,354. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.