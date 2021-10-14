Natixis Purchases 94,740 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.15% of The Kroger worth $41,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

