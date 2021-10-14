Natixis Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,805 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $38,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 122.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 90.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.90. 607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.66 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

