Natixis Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,044 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,086 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $41,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.35. 27,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

