Natixis Reduces Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Natixis lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,765,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.16% of Mplx worth $48,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.