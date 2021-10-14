Natixis Trims Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,189 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.71% of Macy’s worth $42,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,103 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 418,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

M traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 16,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,085,576. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.