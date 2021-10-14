Natmin Pure Escrow Trading Up 4.7% This Week (NAT)

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market cap of $60,903.47 and approximately $14.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a coin. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 coins. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

Buying and Selling Natmin Pure Escrow

