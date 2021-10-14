NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.15

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion and a PE ratio of -42.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

