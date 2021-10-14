Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $33.39 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.39 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004030 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024962 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00023691 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,821,843 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

