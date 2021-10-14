Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $23.61 million and approximately $503,148.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005856 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,416,851 coins and its circulating supply is 18,070,861 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

