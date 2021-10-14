NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NEO stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

