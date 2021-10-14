NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $42.00

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $43.71. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 1,215 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.