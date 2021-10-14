Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NTOIY traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $28.47. 164,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7983 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

