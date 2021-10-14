NestEGG Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,571.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 80% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $390,059.38 and approximately $2,571.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029993 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

