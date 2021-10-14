Nestree Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Nestree has a market cap of $8.18 million and $356,876.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,718.23 or 0.99968705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00538506 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

