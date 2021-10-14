NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Cut by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 391,001 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.27% of NetApp worth $49,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

