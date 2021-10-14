NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. NetApp has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 192,684 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 176.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.