Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 17,495 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $140,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,671,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $386.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

