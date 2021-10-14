Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $568.05 million and $15.96 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.67 or 0.99609220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.13 or 0.06493545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,459,121 coins and its circulating supply is 574,458,538 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.