Neutron (NTRN) Trading Up 608.2% Over Last Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 570.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 608.2% higher against the dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $359,264.13 and approximately $722.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.