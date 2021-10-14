Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,588 shares of company stock worth $1,177,877. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. 59,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,893. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.