Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Cap of $126.34 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $126.34 million and $8.35 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00123281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.18 or 1.00202077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.17 or 0.06508003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

