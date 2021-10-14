Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $1.71 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $957.02 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00242137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00095862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.