Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 867.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond grew its position in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 873.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,381.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 867.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,542,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,519 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Truist dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

