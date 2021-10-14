Next Century Growth Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,696. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion and a PE ratio of -11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

