NextDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $290,475.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $290,475.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,165,167,549 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,935,440 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.