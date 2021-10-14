NextDAO (NAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $290,475.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,165,167,549 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,935,440 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

