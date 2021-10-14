NFTb 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.85 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $36.47 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00125727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,952.86 or 0.99652611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.19 or 0.06575855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

