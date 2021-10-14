Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.13

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.13 and traded as high as $12.39. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 5,772 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 15.88%.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $25,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 49,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 139,988 shares of company stock worth $1,594,713. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

