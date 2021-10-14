NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the September 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.