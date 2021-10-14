NiSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,824 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,067% compared to the average volume of 242 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 4,533,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.