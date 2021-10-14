Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 57.1% in September

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nitches stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 11,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

