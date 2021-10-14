Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 57.1% in September

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nitches stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 11,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.
Nitches Company Profile
