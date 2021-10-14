NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.80

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.12. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 11,461 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NL Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 44.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NL Industries in the first quarter worth $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 381.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NL Industries in the first quarter worth $99,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NL Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NL)
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
