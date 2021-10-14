NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.80

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.12. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 11,461 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $302.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NL Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 44.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NL Industries in the first quarter worth $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 381.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NL Industries in the first quarter worth $99,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

