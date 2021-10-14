nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket Sells 9,977 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nLIGHT alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 1,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 49.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.