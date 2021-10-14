Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth about $334,489,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

