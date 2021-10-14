Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $298.21

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.21 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 17,855 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £234.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.21.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

