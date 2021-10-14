Nord Finance Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $1.19 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.27 or 1.00060416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.77 or 0.06367341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,900 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

