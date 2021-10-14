Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

NECB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Northeast Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

