NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

