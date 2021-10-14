Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $194,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NCLH opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

