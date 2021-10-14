Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,250 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total transaction of $1,346,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,317. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average of $199.06. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

