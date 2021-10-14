Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Short Interest Update

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 206.6% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXU. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Novus Capital Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

