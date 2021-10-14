NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,819,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.18% of NRG Energy worth $1,201,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

