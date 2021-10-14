Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $7.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.