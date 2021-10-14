NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.29

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $199.20 million and $12.06 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00235501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00096310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,311,209,781 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

